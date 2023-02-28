Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date & Time

Hakkai is moved by Takemichi’s actions and he finally joins the battle. Mikey also arrives at the scene. Here are the details for Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 9.

When Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 9 Releases

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 9’s release date in the United States is Saturday, March 4. The episode will be out in Japan on Sunday, March 5, at 2:08 a.m. JST.

For international audiences, Disney+ is simulcasting the series. Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown Episode 9 with English subtitles will be out an hour after its release in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule on Saturday is as follows:

1:08 p.m. ET

12:08 p.m. CT

10:08 p.m. PT

Where to Watch Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 is streaming on Disney+ internationally. It is also available on Hulu in the United States.

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 8 Recap

Taiju continues beating up Takemichi, but Takemichi refuses to back down. Eventually, he lands a punch on Taiju, making him kneel. Hakkai begs Takemichi to give up, but Takemichi smiles at him and reminds him that they’re friends. Hakkai starts crying, asking for Takemichi’s help. He also confesses that he’s been lying to them. It was Yuzuha who was protecting him the whole time, not the other way around.

Takemichi and Mitsuya tell Hakkai he sucks, but they also comfort him. They promise not to abandon Hakkai despite lying. Hakkai is moved and joins the battle. He faces Taiju and punches him. Taiju and Hakkai start fighting, and Chifuyu tells Takemichi the future is changing. Meanwhile, Takemichi, Chifuyu, and Mitsuya remain determined to fight. Yuzuha remembers their mother and how she promised to protect her. After seeing Takemichi and the others, she feels grateful because she’s not fighting alone.

However, Takemichi, Chifuyu, and Mitsuya are reaching their limit. Hakkai continues fighting Taiju. Suddenly, they hear Mikey’s motorcycle. He arrives at the church and asks them what they’re doing.