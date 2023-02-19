Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 8 Release Date & Time

The Agency tries to make their escape. However, the Bloodhounds are already on the move. Here are the details for Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 8 titled “We Are Both Sinners.”

When Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 8 Releases

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 8 (Episode 45 overall) releases on Wednesday, February 22. The episode will air in Japan at 11:00 p.m. JST.

For international audiences, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be available an hour and a half after it airs in Japan. In the United States, that would be at the following times:

10:30 a.m. ET

9:30 a.m. CT

7:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Bungo Stray Dogs

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 is available on Crunchyroll. The previous seasons are also on this platform.

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 7 Recap

Ranpo notices a security camera appeared by the door. He deduces the reality alteration is at work. The military police start targeting him at the same time they target Kunikida and the others. Ranpo warns Kunikida and the others about the reality alteration that’s happening to them. The call gets cut off, and they don’t know what happened to Ranpo. The military police throw knockout gas at Kunikida’s group, but they avoid it thanks to Yosano’s ability. The group manages to escape and hide.

Suddenly, the Bloodhounds show up. Elsewhere, the military police arrest Fukuzawa. Meanwhile, Kunikida and the others start planning their escape. Kenji tries to lift their spirits by comparing the Agency’s situation to a story from his village. The group decides to steal a car to get away. The Bloodhounds split into two pairs to catch Kunikida and the others. Meanwhile, Jono and Tetcho manage to locate the group’s getaway car.

Elsewhere, Atsushi is still trying to get his foot out of the pavement. The military police arrive, confusing Atsushi when they target him as a culprit. Jono catches up to the car, and everyone is overwhelmed by the Bloodhounds’ strength. Meanwhile, Kyoka rescues Atsushi, and they escape. Tetcho slices the car in half, and he manages to cut all of them. As he tries to cut down Yosano, Chuya intervenes and arrives in a helicopter.