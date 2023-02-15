One Piece Episode 1052 Release Date & Time

Luffy exclaims that he will surely defeat Kaido. Meanwhile, Yamato helps Momonosuke get the hang of his dragon abilities. Here are the details for One Piece Episode 1052 titled “The Situation Has Grown Tense! The End of Onigashima!”

When One Piece Episode 1052 Releases

One Piece Episode 1052’s release date in the United States is Saturday, February 18. The episode will air in Japan on Sunday, February 19, at 9:30 a.m. JST.

For international audiences, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be out an hour and a half after its release in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule on Saturday would be as follows:

10:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. CT

7:00 p.m. PT

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 1052

One Piece is streaming on Crunchyroll. Past episodes are available on Hulu. Meanwhile, the English dub is streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

One Piece Episode 1051 Recap

Luffy tells Momo to stop Onigashima from falling. He also promises to defeat Kaido, which raises everyone’s morale. Kaido changes back to his hybrid form and prepares to fight Luffy. Their Color of the Supreme Haki clashes, splitting the sky. The clouds clear up, and the moon is back, allowing Nekomamushi and Inuarashi to change to their Sulong form. Yamato goes with Momonosuke to stop Onigashima.

Momonosuke falls off, and Yamato tells him to grab the sky because dragons can create clouds. Momonosuke manages to create his own Flame Clouds. Meanwhile, Nekomamushi and Inuarashi launch attacks on their opponents, Perospero and Jack. Their attacks knock Perospero and Jack out. Elsewhere, Orochi is hiding in the palace.

Kaido tells Luffy that Onigashima will soon crash into Wano’s Flower Capital. He insists everyone will have to submit to him, but Luffy doesn’t believe this will happen because Momonosuke will stop the island from crashing. However, Kaido tells him to stop saying things like that, believing that Momonosuke and the others are helpless.