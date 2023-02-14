My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 20 Release Date & Time

Midoriya leaves the school. He teams up with the top heroes to keep an eye on All for One and Shigaraki. Here are the details for My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 20 titled “Assassin.”

When My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 20 Releases

My Hero Academia Episode 133’s release date is Saturday, February 18. The episode will air in Japan at 5:30 p.m. JST.

For international audiences, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be available two hours after it airs in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule would be as follows:

5:30 a.m. ET

4:30 a.m. CT

2:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch My Hero Academia Episode 133

My Hero Academia Season 6 is available on Crunchyroll and Hulu. The past seasons are also streaming on these platforms.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 19 Recap

Yo and Tatami try to convince a group of civilians to evacuate to Ketsubutsu Academy because of an escaped villain. However, the civilians refuse to move, stating they can no longer rely on heroes to protect their city, so they decided to do it themselves. Suddenly, Muscular appears in front of Yo and Tatami. Yo holds him off, while Tatami tries to convince the civilians not to fight the villain.

Yo uses his Quirk to weaken Muscular, but even at full power, it doesn’t fend him off. Before Muscular kills Yo, Midoriya rescues him. Despite covering his face with a hood, Muscular claims to recognize Midoriya and is suddenly excited to fight him. Midoriya brings Yo to Tatami and leaves to fight Muscular. En reminds Midoriya about the limitations of Smokescreen and how One for All affects his control.

Midoriya then uses his honed Quirks to defeat Muscular. He leaves Muscular in front of the police station before briefly meeting All Might. A few days prior, the doctor explains how Midoriya’s body is stronger despite the injuries. All Might also tells Midoriya’s mother the truth about One for All. Midoriya tells them he won’t return to U.A. to protect the others. He and All Might team up with Hawks, Endeavor, and Best Jeanist to chase the escaped villains and find Shigaraki.