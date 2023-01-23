Blue Lock Episode 16 Release Date & Time

Isagi and Nagi win their game against Barou and Naruhaya. They move to the next round. Here are the details for Blue Lock Episode 16.

When Blue Lock Episode 16 Releases

Blue Lock Episode 15’s release date in the United States is Saturday, January 28. The episode will air in Japan on Sunday, January 29, at 1:30 a.m. JST.

For international audiences, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles should be available two and a half hours after it airs in Japan. In the United States, that would be at the following times on Saturday:

2:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. CT

11:00 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Blue Lock

Blue Lock is streaming on Crunchyroll.

Blue Lock Episode 15 Recap

Naruhaya fails to shoot a goal. Barou immediately chases to counter and scores. Isagi realizes he and Naruhaya are the same because they lack one skill. Whoever overcomes their limitation will win the game. Isagi is then determined to find what he lacks during the game. However, Isagi ends up passing the ball to Nagi again. The score is 3-3.

Barou tries to shoot another goal, but Nagi blocks him. Isagi has the ball, but Naruhaya steals it. He tries to score but ends up passing to Barou, who scores the fourth goal. While contemplating the game, Isagi realizes what he’s been lacking and finds the missing puzzle pieces. The score is 4-4, and Isagi is applying the missing puzzle pieces to his mind.

Meanwhile, Naruhaya thinks about his siblings and the good luck charm they gave him. He dreams of becoming a pro soccer player to help his family with their finances. Naruhaya talks to Barou to suggest a strategy, but Barou dismisses him. Barou tries to shoot a goal but fails, leading Isagi and Naruhaya to chase after the ball. Naruhaya tries to do Isagi’s direct shot weapon but fails.

Isagi realizes he needs to combine his weapon with Naruhaya’s. Barou chases after Isagi and copies Naruhaya’s weapon. Nagi passes to Isagi, and he successfully shoots a goal. After the game, Naruhaya realizes what he needed and compliments Isagi for being a genius of adaptability. Isagi thanks Naruhaya for the game and promises to keep winning on his behalf. Meanwhile, Chigiri and Kunigami pick Reo as their third player.