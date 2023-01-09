One Piece Episode 1047 Release Date & Time

The special medicine works on Zoro, and he’s back on the battlefield. Together with Sanji, they fight King and Queen. Here are the details for One Piece Episode 1047 titled “Ascend to the Dawn! A Pink Dragon Gets Agitated.”

When One Piece Episode 1047 Releases

One Piece Episode 1047’s release date in the United States is Saturday, January 14. The episode with English subtitles will be available two and a half hours after its release in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule on Saturday would be:

10:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. CT

7:00 p.m. PT

Where to Watch One Piece

One Piece is streaming on Crunchyroll. Meanwhile, older episodes are on Hulu. The English dub is available on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

One Piece Episode 1046 Recap

Chopper and the others panic as King prepares to attack. However, Marco interferes and saves them. He tells King that he heard about a race on top of the red wall that could set themselves on fire. He then surrenders after noticing that Zoro freed himself from the bandages. Sanji and Zoro then attack Queen and King at the same time.

Marco reminisces on his conversation with Whitebeard about the race on top of the red wall. Whitebeard tells him about the Land of Gods, something that existed before Marijoa. Izo shows up and carries Marco away. Sanji tells Zoro that something feels weird about his body after putting on the Raid Suit again. Queen asks Sanji if his leg is a burning machine, but Sanji tells him he isn’t a cyborg like his siblings.

Meanwhile, Hyogoro sees Zoro using Enma. Hyogoro and Kawamatsu talk about Zoro’s similarities with the former Daimyo of Ringo, Ushimaru Shimotsuki, and legendary samurai Ryuma Shimotsuki. Elsewhere, Luffy looks for Momonosuke. He smiles after seeing that he has transformed into a bigger dragon.