My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 15 Release Date & Time

After the war, many of the villains and members of the Paranormal Liberation Front were arrested. However, the casualties and destruction proved to be overwhelming for the heroes. Here are the details for My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 15 titled “Tartarus.”

When My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 15 Releases

My Hero Academia Episode 128’s release date is Saturday, January 14. In Japan, the episode will be out at 5:30 p.m. JST.

For international audiences, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles should be available two hours after it airs in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule would be:

5:30 a.m. ET

4:30 a.m. CT

2:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch My Hero Academia Episode 128

My Hero Academia Season 6 is available on Crunchyroll and Hulu. The previous seasons are also streaming on these platforms.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 14 Recap

Before the war began, it turns out the Commission contacted Re-Destro for a joint project. However, it ended up being a trap set to ambush him. The Re-Destro they tried to ambush ended up being a double created by Twice. Re-Destro’s double attacks and kills almost everyone before melting away.

After the war, many of the villains were arrested. The police arrested Garaki for multiple crimes, while Gigantomachia needed two choppers to be transported away. Mr. Compress, some of the Nomus, Re-Destro, Geten, and 16,929 members of the Paranormal Liberation Front were also arrested. However, Shigaraki, Spinner, Dabi, and the others escape. Midoriya narrates that the report on the war didn’t include some details.

Elsewhere, the police, Ochaco, Tsuyu, and the other heroes rescue many injured civilians. The casualties and injuries overwhelm the doctors and heroes. Meanwhile, Yaoyorozu, Kirishima, Ashido, and Sato mourn after seeing Midnight’s corpse. The other U.A. students refuse to believe that many other heroes have passed away.

While getting interrogated, Garaki confirms that Shigaraki was dead before resurrecting. Various civilians wonder how Endeavor will deal with Dabi’s confession. Meanwhile, All for One commands the Nomus to free his true form.