NieR: Automata Anime Episode 1 Release Date & Time

Anime fans who have played the video game will be excited to know that the NieR: Automata anime adaptation is airing soon. Here are the details for NieR: Automata Episode 1.

When NieR: Automata Episode 1 Releases

NieR: Automata Episode 1’s release date in the United States is Saturday, January 7. The episode will air in Japan on Sunday, January 8, at 12 a.m. JST.

For international audiences, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The official airtime schedule has not yet been announced. Usually, the episode with English subtitles should be out around an hour after its release in Japan. In the United States, that would be at the following times:

11:00 a.m. ET

10:00 a.m. CT

8:00 a.m. PT

Where to Watch NieR: Automata Episode 1

NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

About NieR: Automata

NieR: Automata is an action role-playing game published by Square Enix. PlatinumGames developed the video game while Yoko Taro directed it and wrote the story. The game was first released on multiple gaming platforms in 2017. It is a sequel to Nier and the Drakengard series. NieR: Automata received numerous awards and nominations in 2017 and 2018.

The anime adaptation, NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a, is produced by A-1 Pictures. Ryouji Masuyama is directing the series. Masuyama is also in charge of the series composition, along with NieR: Automata director and writer, Yoko Taro. Jun Nakai is directing the chief animation and handling the character designs. The anime’s opening theme is “escalate” by Aimer, while the ending theme is “Antinomy” by amazarashi.

“The distant future, 5012. The sudden aerial invasion of Earth by ＜Aliens＞ and

their creations ＜Machine Lifeforms＞led mankind to the brink of extinction.

The surviving number of humans who took refuge on the moon to organize a counterattack using＜android＞ soldiers to recapture Earth,” the official synopsis reads.

“However, the war reaches a stalemate as the ＜Machine Lifeforms＞ continue to multiply infinitely. In turn, humanity deploys anew unit of android soldiers as an ultimate weapon: ＜YoRHa＞.Newly dispatched to Earth ＜2B＞ joins＜9S＞, the analyst currently stationed there,

where amid their mission, they encounter a myriad of mysterious phenomena…

This is the story of these lifeless ＜androids＞ and their endless fight for the sake of mankind.”