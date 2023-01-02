Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date & Time

It has been almost two years since the premiere of Tokyo Revengers. The time-traveling delinquent is finally returning this January 2023. What situations will Takemichi deal with next, and how will it affect the timeline? Here are the details for Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 1.

When Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 1 Releases

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 1’s release date in the United States is Saturday, January 7. The episode will be out in Japan on Sunday, January 8, at 2:08 a.m. JST.

Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown will be available on Disney+ for international audiences. Disney+ is simulcasting the series, and the episode should be out an hour after its release in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule on Saturday would be:

1:08 p.m. ET

12:08 p.m. CT

10:08 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Tokyo Revengers Season 2

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 is going to stream exclusively on Disney+ internationally and on Hulu in the U.S.

About the Series

Tokyo Revengers is a shonen manga series created by Ken Wakui. Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine serialized the manga from March 2017 to November 2022. In April 2021, the first season of the anime adaptation by Liden Films premiered. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. Japan released a live-action movie adaptation in July 2021. Additionally, the Tokyo Revengers manga received a Kodansha Manga Award in 2020 for the shonen category.

The first season of Tokyo Revengers aired from April to September 2021. It contained 24 episodes. Koichi Hatsumi directed the series, while Yasuyuki Mutou wrote the series composition. Hiroaki Tsutsumi handled the music. Animation studio Liden Films produced the anime. Tokyo Revengers Season 2 will have the staff from the first season returning to reprise their roles.

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 covers the Christmas Showdown arc of the series. Official Hige Dandism is returning for Season 2’s opening theme. The opening song is titled “White Noise,” while the ending theme “Kizutsukedo, Aishiteru,” is performed by Tuyu.