One Piece Film: Red: Uta’s Original Name & Designs Revealed

The original name and designs for One Piece Film: Red‘s Uta have been revealed, showing some drastically different looks for Shanks’ daughter.

According to @newworldartur on Twitter, better known to One Piece fans as Library of Ohara, Uta’s original name was going to be Deborah. This was also before her design was even finalized.

In a very early draft of #OnePiece Film RED, before her design was even finalized, Uta was originally going to be called "Deborah" pic.twitter.com/8nlKUprlZI — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) December 27, 2022

Artur also revealed some of Uta’s earlier designs, which varied wildly from her final look. The image of the designs also features some translated notes from One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda, who says Uta’s design should reflect the type of music she sings.

Very early designs of Uta from #OnePiece Film RED by Eiichiro Oda! pic.twitter.com/ubpLo6pPln — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) December 27, 2022

“Uta — the most beloved singer in the world whose voice has been described as ‘otherworldly’ — is renowned for concealing her own identity when performing. Now, for the first time ever, she will reveal herself to the world at a live concert,” says the synopsis. “With the Navy watching closely, the venue fills with Uta’s fans — including excited pirates and the Straw Hats led by Luffy, who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance — all eagerly awaiting the voice that the whole world has been waiting for to resound. The story begins with the shocking revelation that she is the enigmatic Shanks’ daughter.”