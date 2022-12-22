Chainsaw Man Episode 12 Release Date & Time

Aki forms a contract with the Future Devil. Meanwhile, the Special Division launched a raid against the yakuza group that targeted Division 4. Here are the details for Chainsaw Man Episode 12.

When Chainsaw Man Episode 12 Releases

Chainsaw Man Episode 12’s release date in the United States is Tuesday, December 27. In Japan, the episode will air on Wednesday, December 28, at 12 a.m. JST.

For international audiences, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles should be available approximately an hour after it airs in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding times on Tuesday would be:

12:00 p.m. ET

11:00 a.m. CT

9:00 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man is available on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

Chainsaw Man Episode 11 Recap

Aki successfully forms a contract with the Future Devil after it looks into his future. Meanwhile, Kishibe informs Denji and Power about their raid on the group that went after Division 4. While bringing Aki back to Public Safety, Kurose asks about Aki’s goal to kill the Gun Devil. He doesn’t believe Aki can kill it due to the power difference. Aki says he doesn’t care what Kurose thinks. Either way, Kurose says he’s rooting for Aki.

Elsewhere, Makima talks with the yakuza head. She asks for the names of those with a contract with the Gun Devil and the other families. He initially refuses to reveal the names of the other families, but Makima hands him a bag with the eyes of the yakuza’s loved ones inside. Meanwhile, Aki asks Kishibe what their plan is. Kishibe tells him that the entire Special Division will enter the building.

Denji, Aki, Power, and Kobeni go inside. Meanwhile, Kishibe informs the police and other Devil Hunters that the Special Division is mainly composed of non-humans. The Shark Fiend, Violence Fiend, Spider Devil, and Angel Devil fight off the zombies in the basement of the building. Meanwhile, Aki and the others split up to find Sawatari and the sword guy.

Aki finds Sawatari and prepares to fight her. She brings out the Ghost Devil and asks it to kill Aki. Aki can see a bit into the future, thanks to the Future Devil. However, its arms are too much for him, and it starts choking him to death.