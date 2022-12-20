Blue Lock Episode 12 Release Date & Time

Team Z achieves victory and moves on to the second selection. However, everyone will have to deal with the second selection individually. Here are the details for Blue Lock Episode 12.

When Blue Lock Episode 12 Releases

Blue Lock Episode 12 releases in the United States on Saturday, December 24. In Japan, the episode will air on Sunday, December 25, at 1:30 a.m. JST.

For international audiences, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be available around an hour and a half after it airs in Japan. In the United States, that would be at the following times on Saturday:

2:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. CT

11:00 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Blue Lock

Blue Lock is streaming on Crunchyroll.

Blue Lock Episode 11 Recap

With the score tied, Isagi leads the team to score, but is surprised when Nagi shows up to block him. Isagi has an epiphany and figures out the formula for his goal. With a direct shot, he scores the winning goal for Team Z. Kunigami invites Kuon to celebrate with them, but Raichi reminds him that Kuon’s a traitor. However, Raichi still commended Kuon’s contribution to the team’s victory.

The first selection is over, and Team V and Z advance to the second selection. Meanwhile, Junichi Wanima, Niko, and Barou also advance for being the top scorers of their teams. Bachira and Isagi head to the cafeteria to get drinks for Team Z’s victory celebration. Isagi thanks Bachira for the pass, but Bachira points out that Isagi learned something during the game. Isagi explains he figured out the last piece for his formula.

Suddenly, Niko appears and thanks Isagi because his goal pushed him to remain at Blue Lock. He says he’ll defeat Isagi next time, and Isagi welcomes the challenge. Meanwhile, the remaining players go through physical conditioning. Once the training ends, Ego reveals that that Building 5’s the only one in Blue Lock. He explains the players need a certain type of hunger to turn into the ego that would change the world.

Ego then explains the second selection, which is composed of five stages. Each player needs to clear a stage to advance to the next one. Players who pass the second selection get to participate in a training camp with the world’s top players.