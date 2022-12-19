Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 Blu-ray Release Date & Special Features

It’s been a while since the latest installment of Attack on Titan aired. Fans can now anticipate the home video release of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 in the first half of 2023. Pre-orders are open on the Crunchyroll store’s website.

“The war for Paradis zeroes in on Shiganshina just as Jaegerists have seized control. After taking a huge blow from a surprise attack led by Eren, Marley swiftly acts to return the favor.” the official synopsis reads. “With Zeke’s true plan revealed and a military forced under new rule, this battle might be fought on two fronts. Does Eren intend on fulfilling his half-brother’s wishes or does he have a plan of his own?”

The Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 Blu-ray & DVD will be out on March 28, 2023. There will be two editions, the standard Blu-ray & DVD edition and the limited edition box set. Both editions will include the following special features:

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2: Voice Actor Panel

Eyecatch Gallery

Textless Opening Song

Textless Closing Song

Meanwhile, the limited edition box set will have the following exclusives and special features:

24-Page Art Digibook

4 Art Cards

3 Exclusive Enamel Pins

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1: Voice Actor Panel

Attack on Titan Chibi Theater 1 & 2

Behind the Scenes Footage from Production – 3DCG Animation

Behind the Scenes Footage from Production – Staff Discussion

Promo Video

Commercial

The Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 Blu-ray & DVD standard edition costs $48.74. Meanwhile, the limited edition set costs $63.74. The series will be available in English and Japanese with English subtitles. It includes Episodes 76 to 87 or Episodes 17 to 28 of Season 4. Crunchyroll is accepting pre-orders until March 27, 2023.

About Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan is a manga series created by Hajime Isayama. Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine serialized the manga from September 2009 to April 2021. Wit Studio produced the first three seasons of the anime adaptation. Season 1 premiered in 2013, while Seasons 2 and 3 premiered in 2017 and 2018, respectively. MAPPA produced the fourth season, which has three parts. The first part premiered in 2020, while the second one in 2022. The third part is set to premiere in 2023.