My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 13 Release Date & Time

Best Jeanist’s arrival proves to be helpful in the overall battle. Plus, another hero shows up on the battlefield. Here are the details for My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 13, titled “Last Stage.”

When My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 13 Releases

My Hero Academia Episode 126’s release date is Saturday, December 24. The episode will be out in Japan at 5:30 p.m. JST.

For international audiences, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles should be available approximately an hour after it airs in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule would be:

5:30 a.m. ET

4:30 a.m. CT

2:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch My Hero Academia Episode 126

My Hero Academia Season 6 is available to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu. The past seasons are also available on these platforms.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 12 Recap

Best Jeanist restraints Gigantomachia and the League of Villains. Spinner notices that Gigantomachia is getting weaker. He tries to wake up Shigaraki so he can give his order. Shortly after, Shigaraki manages to tell Gigantomachia to destroy everything. While Burnin and the others are fighting off the Nomus, four of them head for Shigaraki. Meanwhile, Shoto starts fighting Dabi.

Midoriya sees the Nomus coming for Best Jeanist and tries to force his body to move. Suddenly, Lemillion shows up and attacks the Nomus. In a flashback, Lemillion remembers when he asked Eri to use her Rewind on him. After Lemillion asks for help, Bakugo and Nejire assist in fighting off the enemies. Bakugo tells Best Jeanist his temporary name is Great Explosion Murder God Dynamight.

Dabi holds on to Shoto, but Midoriya interferes with Darkwhip. Meanwhile, Gigantomachia frees himself from Best Jeanist’s threads. Endeavor lands a hit on Gigantomachia, and the sedatives finally cause him to collapse. Despite being restrained, Mr. Compress is determined to fight back.