Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Release Date Window Set

More information about the highly anticipated second season of Jujutsu Kaisen has been revealed

We now know that the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 release date window for the series is set for July 2023. The news came courtesy of the ongoing Jump Festa event happening in Japan and was delivered via a very brief look at the upcoming anime in the form of a new teaser trailer. Alongside the release window, it was also confirmed that the second season will air for two cours, for a continuous half-year run. Jujutsu Kaisen‘s second season will adapt both the Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu and Shibuya Incident arcs of the hit manga.

Check out the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 teaser video below:

Jujutsu Kaisen premiered in October 2020 with a 24-episode first season, and immediately became a hit amongst fans. A film — Jujutsu Kaisen 0 — was released in Japan on December 24, 2021, and since its release has already become the 64th highest-earning film in Japanese box office history.

The anime is based on the manga title of the same name. Both the manga and anime have found widespread success in Japan, with the manga having sold over 55 million copies.

“Yuji Itadori is a high school student with amazing physical abilities, living a normal life,” reads the official synopsis for Jujutsu Kaisen. “But one day, in order to save his schoolmate from a ‘curse,’ he eats a special grade cursed object, ‘Sukuna’s Finger,’ and gets the curse within his soul. Itadori, who now shares his body with the cursed spirit ‘Sukuna,’ transfers to an institution specializing in curses, Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School, to be guided by the most powerful jujutsu sorcerer, Satoru Gojo… A story of a high school student who carries a curse in order to exorcise it. With no way of turning back, his fierce tale begins to unfold.”