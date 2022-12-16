Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Blu-ray Release Date & Special Features

The latest film from the Dragon Ball series is finally going to be available for a home video release. The Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Blu-ray & DVD is arriving in the first half of 2023. Pre-orders are now available on the Crunchyroll store.

“The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves “Super Heroes”. They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the New Red Ribbon Army’s objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!” the official synopsis reads.

The Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Blu-ray & DVD will be out on March 14, 2023. The movie will be available in English and Japanese audio with English subtitles. Additionally, it will also contain special features, such as:

2022 Special Video

Trailers

Promo Videos

The 2022 special video consists of a highlight of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero trailers shown at the New York Comic Con and the San Diego Comic-Con. The Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Blu-ray & DVD costs $26.24. The Crunchyroll store is accepting pre-orders until March 13, 2023. More information can be found on their website.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is the Dragon Ball series’ 21st feature film. Tetsuro Kodama directed the film, while Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama wrote the screenplay. Toei Animation handled the production and distribution. The movie premiered in Japan last June 11, 2022. Crunchyroll distributed the film outside of Japan, which premiered worldwide in August and September 2022.

About the Series

Dragon Ball is a shonen manga series created by Akira Toriyama. Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump initially serialized the manga from 1984 to 1995. Toei Animation adapted the manga into two anime series, Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z. Dragon Ball holds up to be one of the most popular manga and anime series until now, even spawning a media franchise.