One Piece Episode 1045 Release Date & Time

Robin embraces the “Demon Child” label and uses it to her advantage. Meanwhile, Momonosuke asks Shinobu for a big favor. Here are the details for One Piece Episode 1045 titled “A Spell! Kid and Zoro Facing Threats!”

When One Piece Episode 1045 Releases

One Piece Episode 1045’s release date in the United States is Saturday, December 17. In Japan, the episode will air on Sunday, December 18, at 9:30 a.m. JST.

For international audiences, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles should be out around an hour and a half after it airs in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule on Saturday would be:

10:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. CT

7:00 p.m. PT

Where to Watch One Piece

One Piece is available on Crunchyroll. Past episodes are on Hulu. Meanwhile, the English dub is streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

One Piece Episode 1044 Recap

Black Maria manages to restrain Robin. She hits her multiple times, and even though Robin frees herself, she eventually gets trapped again. Black Maria starts insulting her, calling her useless. Robin thinks about her past, where she’s viewed as the Demon Child. Brook creates a wall of ice between them to give Robin and Black Maria space to fight.

Robin remembers how no one thought she deserved to live. She also remembers her time with the Revolutionary Army, where she trained with Sabo and Koala. Later on, she uses Fish-Man Karate to stop the fire around them from spreading. Suddenly, Robin transforms into a demon. She restrains Black Maria and successfully knocks her out. Meanwhile, Black Maria’s subordinates peek through the ice wall to see what’s happening. They see Black Maria knocked out, and Brook uses the opportunity to defeat the subordinates. Elsewhere, Luffy continues eating food by the port. Meanwhile, Momonosuke begs Shinobu to make him older so he can turn into a bigger dragon and bring Luffy back to Onigashima.