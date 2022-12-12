My Hero Academia Live-Action Movie Grabbed by Netflix

THR is reporting that four years after Legendary acquired the rights to a live-action adaptation of My Hero Academia, Netflix has nabbed the film version of the wildly popular manga/anime series.

The screenplay is set to be written by Joby Harold, who has previously worked on Army of the Dead and Obi-Wan Kenobi. The film will serve as the English-language debut for director and executive producer Shinsuke Sato, who previously directed numerous live-action adaptations of manga/anime, such as the recent Kingdom and Bleach films.

Netflix itself is no stranger to these adaptations, having been behind Adam Wingard’s 2017 American live-action Death Note film, which starred Nat Wolff, Lakeith Stanfield, and Willem Dafoe.

My Hero Academia, created by Kōhei Horikoshi, follows Izuku Midoriya, a superhero fan who is one of the few people in the world born without a “Quirk” — the series’ version of superpowers. After meeting the legendary champion All-Might, Midoriya (known as Deku) attends U.A. High School in pursuit of becoming the greatest hero of all.

