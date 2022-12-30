Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 1 Release Date & Time

It has been three years since the third season. However, Bungo Stray Dogs‘ fourth season is finally premiering in January 2023. Here are the details for Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 1.

When Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 1 Releases

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 1 releases on January 4, 2023. The episode will air in Japan at 11:00 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and other local channels.

For international viewers, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode will be released simultaneously as it airs in Japan. In the United States, that would be at the following times:

9:00 a.m. ET

8:00 a.m. CT

6:00 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

About the Series

Bungo Stray Dogs is a seinen manga series created by Kafka Asagiri and illustrated by Sango Harukawa. The manga began serialization in Kadokawa Shoten’s Young Ace magazine in December 2012. Kadokawa and Yen Press have published multiple light novels since 2014. The manga has also received numerous spin-offs, such as Bungo Stray Dogs: BEAST and Bungo Stray Dogs: Dazai, Chuya, Jugosai.

Bones produced the anime adaptation of the series. The first and second seasons premiered in 2016. In 2018, Bones released a film titled Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple. The third season aired in 2019. A fourth season was confirmed in November 2021. Takuya Igarashi is returning as the director. Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4’s opening theme is “True Story” by SCREEN mode, while the ending theme is titled “Shirushi/°C” by Luck Life.

Bungo Stray Dogs follows Atsushi Nakajima, an orphan who saves a detective named Osamu Dazai. It turns out Atsushi has the ability to transform into a tiger, leading Dazai to recruit him to the Armed Detective Agency. The agency includes other people with supernatural powers. The story revolves around their agency solving various cases in Yokohama.