FOX to air Springfield of Dreams: The Legend of Homer Simpson on October 22

Fox Sports announced Wednesday that, in advance of the network’s 20th year broadcasting the World Series, a comedic “Simpsonized” documentary, Springfield of Dreams: The Legend of Homer Simpson, will air celebrating the twenty-fifth anniversary of the airing of The Simpsons episode “Homer at Bat.” The documentary will air adjacent to regional NFL broadcasts on Sunday, Oct. 22 on FOX. The World Series presented by YouTube TV begins Tuesday, October 24 on FOX.

The one-hour special celebrates the legendary episode “Homer at the Bat,” in addition to Homer Simpson’s “induction” into The National Baseball Hall of Fame earlier this year. A satire of Ken Burns’ epic documentary, “Baseball,” the special features interviews from eight Major League Baseball players appearing in the original episode, along with baseball historians, sportscasters, and iconic personalities, such as FOX Sports’ Joe Buck, sports announcer Bob Costas, author George Will, Dr. Oz, fashion consultant and television personality Tim Gunn and New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio. Current Yankee slugger and Major League Baseball AL MVP candidate Aaron Judge appears in the special.

The feature also contains six minutes of never-before-seen original animation from The Simpsons, including character “interviews” from Homer, Moe, Chief Wiggum and Apu, voiced by Dan Castellaneta and Hank Azaria. Directed by Academy Award nominee Morgan Spurlock, the documentary is produced by FOX Sports Originals.

“We’re glad Morgan is strange enough to take this on,” said James L. Brooks, Executive Producer, The Simpsons.

“I love The Simpsons so much and am proud to be reunited with them on this incredible special. A special so special that it not only celebrates Springfieldian Homer Simpson, but one that reminds us all, that maybe if we tried a little less, great things can happen,” said Spurlock.

Also that night, the annual Halloween-themed “Treehouse of Horror XXVIII” episode of The Simpsons airs. Maggie becomes possessed by an ancient demon, Lisa discovers a creepy/perfect version of her family in an alternate universe, and Homer cannibalizes himself. The episode airs Sunday, Oct. 22 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT). Ben Daniels (The Exorcist), director William Friedkin (“The Exorcist”) and chef Mario Batali make guest-voice appearances.

Are you guys excited for Springfield of Dreams? Let us know in the comments.