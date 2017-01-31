Tangled TV Series and Pilot Movie Get Premiere Dates

Set between the stories told in Walt Disney Animation Studios‘ acclaimed film Tangled and its short film Tangled Ever After, the Disney Channel Original Movie Tangled Before Ever After makes its debut on Friday, March 10 (8:00 p.m. EST) leading to the highly-anticipated premiere of Tangled: The Series on Friday, March 24 (7:30 p.m. EDT). Reprising their roles are Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi as Rapunzel and Eugene (formerly known as Flynn Rider), respectively. Check out new images from the Tangled TV series and TV movie in the gallery below, plus a new video featuring voice actors Mandy Moory and Zachary Levi!

The visually vibrant animated adventure/comedy movie and series unfold as Rapunzel acquaints herself with her parents, her kingdom and the people of Corona. Her irrepressible spirit and natural curiosity lead her to realize that there is so much more she needs to learn about the world and herself before she can assume her role as Princess of Corona. Beloved characters from the feature film accompany Rapunzel on her journey, including her partner in life Eugene; her loyal chameleon sidekick, Pascal; no-nonsense and dutiful horse, Maximus; and the Snuggly Duckling Pub Thugs. The series introduces newcomer Cassandra (voiced by Broadway’s Eden Espinosa), a tough-as-nails lady-in-waiting, who becomes Rapunzel’s good friend and confidante.

In the Disney Channel Original Movie, Rapunzel grapples with both the new responsibilities of being princess and the overprotective ways of her father. While she wholeheartedly loves Eugene, Rapunzel does not share his immediate desire to get married and settle down within the castle walls. Determined to live life on her own terms, she and Cassandra embark on a secret adventure where they encounter mystical rocks that magically cause Rapunzel’s long blonde hair to grow back. Impossible to break and difficult to hide, Rapunzel must learn to embrace her hair and all that it represents.

Tangled Before Ever After will be available on the Disney Channel app and Disney Channel VOD platforms beginning Friday, March 10. Tangled: The Series will be available beginning Friday, March 24. Following its U.S. debut, the Disney Channel Original Movie and series will roll out globally in 33 languages in 162 countries on Disney Channels worldwide.

Starring alongside Moore, Levi and Espinosa are Julie Bowen (Modern Family) as Rapunzel’s mother, Queen Arianna, and Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption) as Rapunzel’s father, King Frederic.

The recurring guest voice cast includes Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent) as Snuggly Duckling Pub Thug, Big Nose; Sean Hayes (Will and Grace) as Pete the Guard; Jeremy Jordan (Supergirl) as teen alchemist Varian; comedian Jeff Ross as Pub Thug, Hook Hand’s brother Hook Foot; Richard Kind (Spin City) as Uncle Monty; Paul F. Tompkins (Comedy Bang! Bang!) as Pub Thug, Shorty; Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul) as Varian’s father, Quirin; Peter MacNicol (Veep) as Nigel the Advisor; Diedrich Bader (American Housewife) as Stan the Guard; M.C. Gainey (Lost) as Captain of the Guards; Laura Benanti (Supergirl) as Lady Caine; Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Lost) as blacksmith Xavier; Pat Carroll (The Little Mermaid) as Old Lady Crowley; Charles Halford (Rectify) as Pub Thug, Vladimir; Steve Blum (Star Wars Rebels) as Pub Thug, Attila Buckethead; and James Monroe Iglehart (Broadway’s “Aladdin”) as Eugene’s friend Lance Strongbow.

Produced by Disney Television Animation, Tangled: The Series was developed by animation veterans Chris Sonnenburg (Disney’s Enchanted) and Shane Prigmore (The LEGO Movie). Sonnenburg serves as executive producer and supervising director; Benjamin Balistreri (How to Train Your Dragon) is supervising producer; Jase Ricci (Disney XD’s Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero) is story editor; and Alan Bodner (The Iron Giant) is art director. Celebrated artist Claire Keane (Frozen, Tangled), who painted Rapunzel’s tower murals in the feature film, is the series’ visual development artist.

The series features songs by Academy Award-winning Disney legend Alan Menken and lyricist Glenn Slater. Emmy Award-winning Kevin Kliesch (Tangled Ever After) serves as score composer.