Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Renewed Before Premiere

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles renewed before its Season 1 premiere

Nickelodeon, the number-one network for kids, announced today that Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the reimagined 2D-animated series, has been greenlit for a second season with 26 episodes. The action-comedy follows the band of brothers, Raph, Leo, Donnie, and Mikey, as they discover new powers and encounter a mystical world they never knew existed beneath the streets of New York City. Season two will begin production this fall at Nickelodeon’s headquarters in Burbank, Calif.

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles season one will debut on Monday, Sept. 17, with the global rollout set to premiere this fall across Nickelodeon’s channels and branded blocks in 170+ countries and territories. The all-new original animated series follows the Turtles on different adventures as they master new powers, encounter absurd mutants and battle bizarre villains, each with their own motivations. Ranging from mystics, mutants, and madmen, new creatures and villains emerge to take on the brothers in battles across New York City.

The series stars new voice talent Omar Miller (Ballers) as Raph, a jagged-shelled snapping turtle; Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) as Leo, a red-eared slider turtle; Josh Brener (Silicon Valley) as Donnie, a soft-shell turtle; Brandon Mychal Smith (You’re The Worst) as Mikey, a box turtle; Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries) as April O’Neil, a street-savvy native New Yorker; Eric Bauza (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as Splinter, father figure and sensei to the Turtles; and WWE Superstar John Cena as the villainous, Baron Draxum.

The Turtles also hold distinct personality traits and skills: Raphael, as the oldest and biggest brother, is the leader full of enthusiasm and bravado; Leonardo, the self-professed coolest brother possesses irreverent charm and a rebel heart; Donatello is a mechanical genius and tech wizard whose ninja skills are second only to his coding; and Michelangelo, the youngest brother, is a skateboarder and artist who is wild and imaginative.

The new 26-episode series is co-executive produced by Andy Suriano (character designer, Samurai Jack) and Ant Ward (supervising producer, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) at Nickelodeon in Burbank, Calif. Veteran animation industry voice actor Rob Paulsen is voice directing the series.