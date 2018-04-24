Big Hero 6: The Series launching June 9 on Disney Channel!

Disney‘s animated Big Hero 6: The Series will launch with a premiere weekend event, featuring back-to-back episodes on both Saturday, June 9, and Sunday, June 10 at 9:00 a.m. ET/PT on the Disney Channel, DisneyNow, and Disney Channel VOD platforms. Following the premiere weekend, episodes will debut every Saturday through September.

Executive producers McCorkle and Schooley said: “The ‘Big Hero 6: The Series’ crew has been busy cooking up exciting new adventures for Hiro, his best friend Baymax, and the rest of the Big Hero 6 team as they continue their journey together in San Fransokyo. We cannot wait for the audience to come along for the fast and funny ride.”

Big Hero 6: The Series, based on the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award-winning feature film, continues the adventures and friendship of 14-year-old tech genius Hiro, his compassionate, cutting-edge robot Baymax, and their friends Wasabi, Honey Lemon, Go Go, and Fred as they form the legendary superhero team Big Hero 6 and embark on high-tech adventures as they protect their city from an array of scientifically enhanced villains. In his normal day-to-day life, Hiro faces daunting academic challenges and social trials as the new prodigy at San Fransokyo Institute of Technology.

The Big Hero 6: The Series voice cast includes Maya Rudolph as Aunt Cass; Ryan Potter as Hiro; Scott Adsit as Baymax; Jamie Chung as Go Go; Alan Tudyk as Alistair Krei; Khary Payton as Wasabi; Genesis Rodriguez as Honey Lemon; Brooks Wheelan as Fred; David Shaughnessy as Heathcliff; and Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee as Fred’s dad. Recurring guest voice vast includes Jenifer Lewis as Professor Granville; Haley Tju as Karmi; Andrew Scott as Obake; and Andy Richter as Globby.

Beginning Thursday, May 31, shorts featuring Baymax will debut across Disney Channel, DisneyNow, and Disney Channel YouTube. A line of consumer products will be available on shopDisney.com on May 1, at Disney store on June 1, and at retailers nationwide on July 1. A DVD from Walt Disney Studios titled Big Hero 6 The Series: Back in Action! will be released on June 26.

Emmy Award-nominated Christy Carlson Romano reunites with the creative team of the global hit Disney Channel series Kim Possible — Emmy Award-winning producers Mark McCorkle, Bob Schooley, and Nick Filippi — when she guest stars as bot-fighter Trina.

Additional guest voice cast includes celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsay and Alton Brown as cooking competition participant Bolton Gramercy and host Yum Laboughè, while Daniel Henney (Criminal Minds) and James Cromwell (The Young Pope) reprise their feature film roles as Hiro’s brother Tadashi and Professor Callaghan. Susan Sullivan (Castle) voices Fred’s mother, with John Michael Higgins (Pitch Perfect) playing Fred’s sidekick robot Mini-Max. Diedrich Bader (American Housewife) voices pompous local TV reporter Bluff Dunder; Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs) is Fred’s geeky archival Richardson Mole; Naoko Mori (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) is thief-for-hire Momakase; Lucas Neff (Raising Hope) plays fast food mascot Noodle Burger Boy; and Mara Wilson (Matilda) voices Liv Amara, the self-made billionaire.

In addition to McCorkle and Schooley, Emmy Award-winning Nick Filippi serves as executive producer and supervising director. The series is a production of Disney Television Animation and carries a TVY7-FV parental guideline.