Supernatural’s ScoobyNatural crossover images released!

The CW has released 25 promo images for the upcoming Supernatural/Scooby-Doo crossover episode, “ScoobyNatural.” The episode has arguably been the most anticipated hour of the show’s 13th season, which finds Sam and Dean Winchester joining forces with the Scooby gang in the live-action turned animated episode. Check out the new images and the episode promo below!

“Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), and Castiel (Misha Collins) are transported into the animated world of Scooby Doo where they join forces with the Scooby gang to solve a ghostly mystery. Robert Singer directed the episode written by Jim Krieg & Jeremy Adams.”

Adams — who originally pitched the idea — and Krieg are screenwriters known for their work on a variety of action-adventure projects, including LEGO Scooby-Doo, Justice League Action, and LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash. Krieg, in particular, has a long history working in the Scooby-Doo realm. The pair teamed up with the Supernatural cast and crew alongside animation director Spike Brandt and Warner Bros. Animation to make this crossover a reality.

It sounds like the mystery will actually start with a free TV that is offered up to the brothers by a grateful pawnshop owner after Sam and Dean work a case-of-the-week. In the promo, the Winchesters are zapped into the Scooby-Doo world through that same TV. Dabb and co-showrunner Robert Singer teased that the crossover “gets pretty dark,” and that “there are things you wouldn’t see in a regular Scooby-Doo cartoon.” Dabb explains that the boys “walk into an old episode of Scooby-Doo,” but it “may end up being a new episode of Supernatural,” so don’t expect the monster to be a man in a mask.

Supernatural’s “ScoobyNatural” episode will air on March 29 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.