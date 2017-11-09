Disney’s new streaming service is giving us a Star Wars live-action series and more

We’re getting a Star Wars live-action TV series from the upcoming Disney streaming service. Walt Disney Company chairman and CEO Bob Iger spoke about the project during a quarterly earnings call with investors on Thursday. The streaming service will launch in 2019. In addition to the Star Wars live-action series, Iger said that we’re also be getting a TV series based on the 2001 Pixar film Monster, Inc., one based on the Disney Channel film franchise High School Musical, and a Marvel series. This is in addition to the news that Rian Johnson will be creating a new trilogy for the Star Wars franchise. Johnson is the director of the upcoming film Star Wars: The Last Jedi. He will write and direct the first of the trilogy’s films.

The new Disney-branded service will become the exclusive home in the U.S. for subscription-video-on-demand viewing of the newest live action and animated movies from Disney and Pixar, beginning with the 2019 theatrical slate, which includes Toy Story 4, the sequel to Frozen, and The Lion King from Disney live-action, along with other highly-anticipated movies. Disney will also make a significant investment in an annual slate of original movies, TV shows, short-form content and other Disney-branded exclusives for the service. Additionally, the service will feature a vast collection of library content, including Disney and Pixar movies and Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD television programming. All told, around 500 films from the Disney library will be present on the service along with nearly 7,000 episodes of Disney television.

