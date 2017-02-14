New Thor: Ragnarok concept art and Team Thor video

Marvel Studios‘ upcoming threequel Thor: Ragnarok has revealed new concept art and a new Team Thor video for the Taika Waititi film. Check out the Thor: Ragnarok concept art screengrabs from the Doctor Strange Digital HD release in the gallery below, along with the hilarious Team Thor video below!

In Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok, Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok – the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization – at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger – the Incredible Hulk!

Thor: Ragnarok will feature the return of Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder himself, with Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Idris Elba as Heimdall and Sir Anthony Hopkins again portraying Odin. Cate Blanchett plays the mysterious and powerful new villain Hela, Jeff Goldblum stars as the eccentric Grandmaster, Tessa Thompson will bring the classic hero Valkyrie to life on the big screen, and Karl Urban will add his might to the fray as Skurge. Also among the cast is Sam Neill, reuniting with Waititi, who directed him in his previous film Hunt for the Wilderpeople, and his Jurassic Park co-star Jeff Goldblum. Finally, as teased at the end of his solo film, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange will team with the God of Thunder to deal with Loki.

Kevin Feige will produce the film, joined by executive producers Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Victoria Alonso, Thomas M. Hammel and Stan Lee. The screenplay hails from Stephany Folsom, Craig Kyle, Eric Pearson and Christopher Yost.

Thor: Ragnarok will smash its way into theaters on November 3, 2017.

