Hidden Figures’ Allison Schroeder to help write Frozen 2

Following Jennifer Lee’s promotion at Disney, writer Allison Schroeder has signed on to help her with the writing for the long-awaited sequel to the 2013 smash hit, Frozen, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Lee, who scripted and co-directed the first film, will remain as the primary writer on the film; however, due to her promotion to chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios Schroeder will offer assistance on the scripting duties. Schroeder previously worked with the studio on the fantasy dramedy Christopher Robin, which hit theaters earlier this month and has received positive reviews and grossed almost $100 million at the box office.

The highly-anticipated sequel, Frozen 2, will not only see Lee return to the film, but also see the return of stars Kristen Bell (The Good Place), Idina Menzel and Josh Gad (Murder on the Orient Express), as well as the additions of Sterling K. Brown (This is Us) and Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld).

The first film was the smash hit of 2013, landing as the highest-grossing animated film of all-time and the highest-grossing film of the year with over $1.2 billion grossed worldwide. Frozen received rave reviews from critics and audiences, winning Oscars for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for “Let It Go,” which also reached the top five on the Billboard 100.

Since then Frozen has become a cultural behemoth with toys continuing to sell out, short films set in the world of the film, a ride based on the film in the Norway Pavilion in Epcot, Frozen characters appearing on ABC’s Once Upon a Time and in the “Disney On Ice” shows, and a Broadway version of the film.

Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, and produced by Peter Del Vecho, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen 2 is slated to open in theaters on November 27, 2019.