Gal Gadot Joins Voice Cast of Ralph Breaks the Internet

Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, has announced that she will be joining the voice cast of the upcoming Disney animated sequel Ralph Breaks the Internet. Gadot announced the casting via her Twitter page with a picture of the character that she will be voicing. Ralph Breaks the Internet will be released into theaters on November 21.

Gadot will be voicing a new character named Shank, a ruthless race car driver from an intense online racing game called Slaughter Race. Shank comes in contact with Ralph and Vanellope, voiced by John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman respectively, when the duo are looking for a replacement steering wheel for Vanellope’s own racing car in her game Sugar Rush.

I’m so excited to finally announce that I am playing a character named Shank in Disney’s #RalphBreaksTheInternet hitting theaters this November! Such an amazing experience to be apart of this project with such great creators and cast!

Ralph Breaks the Internet leaves Litwak’s video arcade behind, venturing into the uncharted, expansive and thrilling world of the internet—which may or may not survive Ralph’s wrecking. Video game bad guy Ralph (voice of John C. Reilly) and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz (voice of Sarah Silverman) must risk it all by traveling to the world wide web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope’s video game, Sugar Rush. In way over their heads, Ralph and Vanellope rely on the citizens of the internet—the netizens—to help navigate their way, including a website entrepreneur named Yesss (voice of Taraji P. Henson), who is the head algorithm and the heart and soul of trend-making site “BuzzzTube.”

The film will also include a team up of all the Disney Princesses including Auli‘i Cravalho (Moana), Kristen Bell (Anna in Frozen), Kelly Macdonald (Merida in Brave), Mandy Moore (Rapunzel in Tangled), Anika Noni Rose (Tiana in The Princess and the Frog), Irene Bedard (Pocahontas), Linda Larkin (Jasmine in Aladdin), Paige O’Hara (Belle in Beauty and the Beast) and Jodi Benson (Ariel in The Little Mermaid).

Directed by Rich Moore (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph) and Phil Johnston (co-writer Wreck-It Ralph, Cedar Rapids, co-writer Zootopia), and produced by Clark Spencer, Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 hits theaters on November 21. Gal Gadot can also be seen November 1, 2019 when she returns for Wonder Woman 1984.