Steven Spielberg is set to take on Blackhawk!

On the heels of their successful collaboration on Ready Player One, Steven Spielberg and Amblin Entertainment are again teaming with Warner Bros. Pictures to produce the action adventure Blackhawk, with an eye to Spielberg directing the film. Based on the classic DC property, the project will mark the filmmaker’s first feature centered around characters from DC. The announcement was made today by Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group.

In making the announcement, Emmerich stated, “We are so proud to be the studio behind Steven Spielberg’s latest hit, and are thrilled to be working with him again on this new action adventure. We can’t wait to see what new ground he will break in introducing ‘Blackhawk’ to movie audiences worldwide.”

The screenplay for Blackhawk is being written by David Koepp, who has collaborated with Spielberg as a screenwriter on the blockbusters Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Spielberg will produce the film together with Kristie Macosko Krieger, under the Amblin Entertainment banner, while Sue Kroll will executive produce, under her Kroll & Co. Entertainment shingle.

Spielberg noted, “It was wonderful working with the team at Warner Bros. to bring ‘Ready Player One’ to the screen. They bring a blend of passion and professionalism to everything they do and have a tremendous history in this genre. I am excited to reunite with them on ‘Blackhawk.’”

Spielberg’s next two films are the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise and West Side Story.

Blackhawk will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company.