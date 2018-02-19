Black Panther box office even bigger with $235 million domestically

Walt Disney Pictures has revealed that the Black Panther box office results for this weekend are even bigger than was thought. The Marvel Studios film finished with a $60.1 million Sunday (only 9% below Saturday) to deliver the second-best Sunday in industry history, behind only The Force Awakens‘ $60.6 million. That means the three-day domestic total was actually $201.8 million (not the previously-reported $192 million) and the movie has become only the fifth title ever to break the $200 million mark in its first three days of release. The studio is expecting another $33 million today for the Presidents’ Day holiday, which will bring Black Panther‘s four-day total to $235 million.

Internationally, Black Panther has brought in $169 million since beginning its overseas rollout on Wednesday, February 13, bringing its worldwide total to $370.8 million through Sunday. Including Monday’s domestic estimate, that total climbs to $404 million. The international highlights include: Korea ($25.3M); UK ($24.8M); Mexico ($9.6M); Brazil ($9.4M); Australia ($9.2M); France ($7.7M); Indonesia ($6.5M); Germany ($6.2M); Taiwan ($5.6M); Malaysia ($4.9M); Philippines ($4.8M); Thailand ($4.4M); India ($3.8M); Hong Kong ($3.6M); and Italy ($3.4M). Next weekend, the movie opens in Russia, Vietnam, Trinidad, Peru and Venezuela. It will open in Japan on March 1st and in China on March 9th.

Black Panther received an A+ CinemaScore from audiences. The Ryan Coogler-directed film stars Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis.

The film is produced by Kevin Feige with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nate Moore, Jeffrey Chernov and Stan Lee serving as executive producers. Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole wrote the screenplay, based on the Marvel Comics character who made his debut in 1966 during Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s epochal Fantastic Four run.