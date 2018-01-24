The Cat in the Hat animated movie coming from Warners

Warner Animation Group, the animated film production arm of Warner Bros. Pictures, has formed a creative partnership with Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P. to produce multiple feature films based on the iconic characters and stories created by Dr. Seuss (Theodor Seuss Geisel). Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group and Susan Brandt, President of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, made the announcement today. A fully animated version of the children’s classic The Cat in the Hat will be the first project developed under this partnership.

“Our Pictures Group is home to some of the world’s most popular film franchises, and we’re honored to add Dr. Seuss titles to that roster,” said Emmerich. “With Warner Animation Group, we’ve really revitalized our feature animation activities, and this partnership with Dr. Seuss Enterprises will continue our move into world-class, wide-appeal animated fare.”

“For generations, Dr. Seuss has entertained and delighted children and adults alike with his whimsical tales,” said Brandt. “Our partnership with Warner Animation Group continues those efforts by reimagining the beloved characters and stories for theater-going audiences, while keeping the integrity of Dr. Seuss’s vision intact.”

Allison Abbate, Executive Vice President, Warner Animation Group, will manage the DSE partnership on behalf of the Studio. WAG is currently in the process of assembling a team of writers, producers and directors for the Seuss projects.

“I could not be more excited about the opportunity to work on films based on Dr. Seuss’ wildly creative and iconic works,” said Abbate. “Everybody knows and loves these characters, and the fun part of making these films will be staying true to the Seuss sensibilities while finding a dynamic cinematic expression of their beloved stories. We can’t wait to get started.”

WAG titles currently in production include Smallfoot (slated for release September 28, 2018), The LEGO Movie Sequel (February 8, 2019) and S.C.O.O.B. (May 15, 2020). The division also has a number of animated and live-action/hybrid titles in development.

The primary focus of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P. is to protect the integrity of the Dr. Seuss books while expanding beyond books into ancillary areas. This effort is a strategic part of the overall mission to nurture and safeguard the relationship people have with Dr. Seuss characters. Theodor Seuss Geisel (Dr. Seuss) said he never wanted to license his characters to anyone who would “round out the edges.” That is one of the guiding philosophies of Dr. Seuss Enterprises.