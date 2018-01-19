28 Weeks Later director grabs Disney’s live-action Sword in the Stone

28 Weeks Later director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo is in negotiations to direct Disney’s live-action Sword in the Stone movie, based on the 1963 animated film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Game of Thrones writer/producer Brian Cogman is set to pen the script for the film, which will be produced by Brigham Taylor (The Jungle Book, Pirates of the Caribbean).

Based on the T.H. White story from 1938, the animated feature tells the story of a young King Arthur, nicknamed “Wart” in the film, and his training at the hand of the wizard Merlin leading him to pull the enchanted sword from the stone and claim the throne of England.

The Sword in the Stone is the second Arthurian project that Disney is developing, as it is also working on The Merlin Saga, to be directed by Ridley Scott.

Fresnadillo has also directed Intruders and the pilots for USA’s Falling Water and CBS’ Salvation.

Louis Provost is overseeing The Sword in the Stone for the studio.