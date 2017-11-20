Smallfoot posters provide first look at animated feature

Warner Animation Group has released the first posters for their animated film Smallfoot, featuring the voices of Channing Tatum, James Corden, Zendaya, Common, LeBron James, Gina Rodriguez, Danny DeVito, Yara Shahidi, Ely Henry and Jimmy Tatro. Check out the Smallfoot posters in the gallery below!

Smallfoot is the story of a sasquatch who believes in that humans exist, though the rest of her people don’t believe in them at all.

The film will be directed by Karey Kirkpatrick (Over the Hedge, Imagine That) and is written by Kirkpatrick and Sergio Pablos (Rio).

Smallfoot will hit theaters on September 14, 2018.

What do you guys think of the Smallfoot posters? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or tweet us @ComingSoonnet.