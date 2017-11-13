Wonder Woman 2 release date moved up

Warner Bros. has made the smart decision to vacate its previously-held Wonder Woman 2 release date of December 13, 2019 by moving the sequel up six weeks to November 1, 2019. Why is it smart? Because a little movie called Star Wars: Episode IX moved from its May 2019 release slot to December 20, 2019 when J.J. Abrams took over, which wouldn’t give the Wonder Woman follow-up the chance to breathe. Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok is doing gangbusters business after opening November 3, so it’s proven that audiences have an appetite for mythological superheroics in the fall. As of now, Wonder Woman 2 is the only film sitting on that November 1 slot, although the untitled 25th James Bond film opens the week after on November 8, 2019, as does the female-centric holiday comedy Nicole starring Anna Kendrick.

Director Patty Jenkins is returning behind the xamera for Wonder Woman 2, and is currently co-writing the script with Dave Callaham (The Expendables, Godzilla) and DC Films co-chairman Geoff Johns. The producing credits on the film are still in flux after Zack and Deborah Snyder left DC Films during production on Justice League, and Warner Bros.’ deal with financier RatPac Entertainment is ending soon after the fallout from the Brett Ratner scandal.

Gal Gadot played the title role in this past summer’s Wonder Woman, which also starred Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, David Thewlis, Connie Nielsen, Elena Anaya, Ewen Bremner, Lucy Davis, Lisa Loven Kongsli, Saïd Taghmaoui and Eugene Brave Rock. The film was produced by Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder and Richard Suckle, with Stephen Jones, Geoff Johns, Jon Berg, Wesley Coller and Rebecca Steel Roven serving as executive producers. The film took in $821 million at the global box office and was a critical and audience success.

Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers…and her true destiny.