Sherlock Gnomes character posters revealed

MGM, Paramount Pictures and Rocket Pictures have released seven new character posters for the animated children’s film Sherlock Gnomes, the sequel to 2011’s sleeper hit Gnomeo & Juliet. Check out the Sherlock Gnomes character posters in the gallery below, and be sure to stay tuned for when the trailer drops next week!

In the new film, garden gnomes Gnomeo & Juliet (returning voices of James McAvoy and Emily Blunt) recruit renowned detective Sherlock Gnomes (voiced by Johnny Depp) to investigate the mysterious disappearance of other garden ornaments.

Kung Fu Panda helmer John Stevenston directed the film from a screenplay by Andy Riley and Kevin Cecil. The first film’s director, Kelly Asbury, serves as creative consultant. As in the original, Sherlock Gnomes will feature new music by Elton John.

Sherlock Gnomes will be released in theaters on March 23, 2018.