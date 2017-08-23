Crazy Stupid Love writers/directors in talks for the Joker and Harley Quinn film

Crazy Stupid Love writers/director Glenn Ficarra and John Requa are in talks to write, direct and produce the upcoming Joker and Harley Quinn film, according to THR. Ficarra and Requa currently direct and executive produce the NBC cry-fest This Is Us, and are reportedly in final negotiations for the project, which is also referred to as Gotham City Sirens. The Joker and Harley Quinn film is expected to have a number of other female DC characters.

Jared Leto and Margot Robbie, who we saw in 2016’s Suicide Squad, are set to reprise the roles of the Joker and Harley Quinn, respectively. The film is reportedly to be made after a Suicide Squad sequel and is being described as a “criminal love story.” According to Deadline, David Ayer, who was expected to helm the Joker and Harley Quinn film, is out. Robbie is on board as an executive producer.

It was announced yesterday that Warner Bros. Pictures and DC are in the early stages of developing at Joker origin movie, which would not star Leto. The Hangover‘s Todd Phillips will co-write the script with 8 Mile‘s Scott Silver. Phillips will direct the movie, to be produced by Martin Scorsese and Phillips.

The Joker has previously been played by Jack Nicholson in Batman, by Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight, and by Jared Leto in Suicide Squad. Leto will also reprise the character in the Suicide Squad sequel.

