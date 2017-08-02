Book of Life director Jorge Gutierrez on board to develop LEGO spinoff The Billion Brick Race

Director Jorge Gutierrez is on board to develop the upcoming spinoff of The LEGO Movie, called The Billion Brick Race (working title), according to THR. The film was originally being developed by Drew Pearce and Jason Segel, from an idea of Pearce’s. Details are currently scarce for the film. Jorge Gutierrez is known for his work directing Book of Life and the Emmy-winning TV series El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera.

The next films in the LEGO Movie franchise are The LEGO Ninjago Movie, which opens in theaters on September 22, and The LEGO Movie Sequel, which opens on February 8, 2019.

In this big-screen Ninjago adventure, the battle for Ninjago City calls to action young Lloyd, aka the Green Ninja (Dave Franco), along with his friends, who are all secret warriors and LEGO Master Builders. Led by kung fu master Wu (Jackie Chan), as wise-cracking as he is wise, they must defeat evil warlord Garmadon (Justin Theroux), the Worst Guy Ever, who also happens to be Lloyd’s dad. Pitting mech against mech and father against son, the epic showdown will test this fierce but undisciplined team of modern-day ninjas who must learn to check their egos and pull together to unleash their true power.

A sequel to the original 3D computer animated film, The LEGO Movie Sequel follows Emmet, an ordinary, rules-following, perfectly average LEGO minifigure who is mistakenly identified as the most extraordinary person and the key to saving the world. He is drafted into a fellowship of strangers on an epic quest to stop an evil tyrant, a journey for which Emmet is hopelessly and hilariously underprepared.

