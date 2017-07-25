The Wonder Woman 2 release date has been set for December 13, 2019

While the return of director Patty Jenkins has yet to be fully confirmed by the studio, Warner Bros. Pictures has nevertheless set the Wonder Woman 2 release date for December 13, 2019. Gal Gadot is set to reprise her role as the DC Comics heroine. To date, Wonder Woman has grossed more than $780 million at the worldwide box office.

The new Wonder Woman 2 release date has it as the first release to claim that December 13 date, arriving almost a full year after James Wan’s Aquaman (in theaters December 21, 2018). Fans will next get to see Wonder Woman in this year’s Justice League, in theaters November 17.

In addition to Gadot, the first Wonder Woman film stars Chris Pine (Star Trek), Robin Wright (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Netflix‘s House of Cards), Ewen Bremner (Exodus: Gods and Kings, Snowpiercer), Saïd Taghmaoui (American Hustle), Elena Anaya (The Skin I Live In), Connie Nielsen (Gladiator, Nymphomaniac: Vol. I) and Lucy Davis (Shaun of the Dead).

Wonder Woman was produced by Charles Roven, Zack Snyder and Deborah Snyder, with Richard Suckle, Stephen Jones, Wesley Coller, Geoff Johns and Rebecca Roven serving as executive producers.

The Wonder Woman 2 release date announcement arrives on the heels of two different mystery DC Comics movies that were added to the WB 2020 slate. The first will hit on Valentine’s Day (February 14), while the other is set for June 5, 2020.