A number of new release date changes from Warner Bros. including Godzilla vs. Kong

Warner Bros. Pictures has announced a bunch of release date changes for their upcoming films, including Godzilla vs. Kong and Game Night. Legendary’s Godzilla vs. Kong is moving up a week from May 29 to May 22, 2020. This takes it to Memorial Day weekend (The holiday occurs on Monday, May 25 that year.) The studio has created a writers room for the film which includes Terry Rossio, co-writer of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise (who also holds story credit on 1998’s Godzilla), Star Trek Beyond and Star Trek 4 writers Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne, The Kingkiller Chronicles writer Lindsey Beer, Queen of the Air writer Cat Vasko, Maze Runner and Pacific Rim: Uprising writer T.S. Nowlin, and comic and television writer J. Michael Straczynski.

The New Line comedy Game Night has moved up just two days, from February 16 to Valentine’s Day on February 14, 2018. The cast includes Kyle Chandler (Bloodline), Jason Bateman (Horrible Bosses, Arrested Development), Rachel McAdams (Midnight In Paris, True Detective), Jesse Plemons (Black Mass, Bridge of Spies), Kylie Bunbury (The Sitter, Twisted), Lamorne Morris (New Girl, Barbershop: The Next Cut), and Billy Magnussen (Bridge of Spies, Into the Woods). Game Night centers around a group of couples who have one of their regularly scheduled game nights, but things go very wrong. In fact, it turns into a murder mystery.

The upcoming film Tag, starring Jeremy Renner (The Hurt Locker, Captain America: Civil War) and Hannibal Buress (The Eric Andre Show, The Secret Life of Pets), Ed Helms (The Hangover, The Office) and Tracy Morgan (30 Rock, Saturday Night Live) will be released on June 29, 2018. The film is based on the real-life story of a group of friends who have been playing an epic game of tag that has lasted 30 years.

An untitled New Line horror film is getting a release date of September 7, 2018.

Smallfoot, the story of a sasquatch who believes in humans from Glenn Ficarra, John Requa and Ryan O’Loughlin, will be released on September 14, 2018.

Isn’t It Romantic will get a release date of Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2019. The story tells of a cynical woman who discovers that her life has become a romantic comedy, and she goes from sidekick to center stage. Todd Strauss-Schulson will direct and Rebel Wilson (Pitch Perfect, Bridesmaids) will star.

The animated Scooby-Doo movie Scooby has also been moved back two years from September 21, 2018 to May 15, 2020.

