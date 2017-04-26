Ewan McGregor is set to headline Disney’s Christopher Robin movie

Currently pulling double duty as a pair of brothers on FX‘s third season of Fargo, Ewan McGregor has today lined up a new feature film project in Walt Disney Pictures‘ Christopher Robin movie. Per The Hollywood Reporter, McGregor will play the title role in the film, which is one of two projects on the way based on the life of Christopher Robin Milne. This one is set to be directed by World War Z and Finding Neverland‘s Marc Forster and focuses on the adult life of the man who, as a boy, served as inspiration for the young protagonist of his father’s Winnie the Pooh books.

Disney’s Christopher Robin movie was initially scripted by Alex Ross Perry (Listen Up Philip) with Tom McCarthy (Spotlight) having recently done a rewrite. Today’s trade report notes that Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures) has now been brought aboard to do another pass. The plot sees a grown-up version of the Winnie the Pooh character whose adult life has caused him to lose the joy he had as a young man. Pooh pays the adult Christopher Robin a visit to remind him of the magic of the Hundred Acre Wood.

Before Disney’s Christopher Robin movie arrives, however, Fox Searchlight is set to deliver director Simon Curtis’ Goodbye Christopher Robin this fall. Starring Domhnall Gleeson as A.A. Milne and Margot Robbie as the author’s wife, Daphne, Goodbye Christopher Robin will feature the young life of Christopher Robin Milne, but it will primarily serve as a biopic of his father.

