The Disney movie release schedule has updates on Star Wars: Episode IX, Indiana Jones and more!

There’s a major update today to the Disney movie release schedule with official release dates for Star Wars: Episode IX, the new Indiana Jones movie and lots more! Read on for the full list of changes.

Star Wars: Episode IX, previously announced for release in 2019, will now officially arrive on May 24, 2019. As previously revealed, it will be released in 3D. Jurassic World‘s Colin Trevorrow is directing.

The new, still-untitled fifth Indiana Jones movie, previously set for July 19, 2019, will now hit the big screen July 10, 2020. Harrison Ford is confirmed to return with Steven Spielberg once again directing.

Director Rich Moore‘s Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 gets an seventh-month delay, moving from March 9, 2018 to November 21, 2018. It will also be released in 3D.

A Wrinkle in Time, also set for 3D, arrives a little sooner. The Ava DuVernay film was previously set for an April 6, 2018 release and it will now debut March 9, 2018.

Director Jon Favreau‘s live-action The Lion King officially joins the Disney movie schedule. Look for it in 2D and 3D on July 19, 2019.

Gigantic, the upcoming animated feature, gets an appropriately sizable delay. Originally scheduled for a November 21, 2018 release, the film now arrives November 25, 2020. It will also get a 3D release.

Frozen 2 takes a previously-announced placeholder. Look for it to get 2D and 3D releases on November 27, 2019.

The live-action comedy Magic Camp, previously on the Disney movie schedule for an August 3, 2018 release, will now arrive four months earlier on April 6, 2019.

The Disney movie release schedule also adds a few placeholders. Look for untitled live-action films on August 9, 2019, April 3, 2020 and March 12, 2021. An untitled Disney Animation feature will arrive November 24, 2021, with a Pixar release set for June 18, 2021. Rounding out the list is a mystery Marvel Studios film. Originally planned for a July 10, 2020 release, the film will now arrive almost a month later on August 7, 2020.

Which of the announcements are you most excited about? Are you upset about any of the delays? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

UPDATE: We’ve added a visual guide of the upcoming Disney movie titles! Use the gallery viewer below to explore the studio release schedule through 2020!