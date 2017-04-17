It’s Official: The Fate of the Furious sets new global opening record

With actual figures now in, Universal Pictures‘ The Fate of the Furious has now officially set the record as the biggest opening of all time with $532 million in global box office, including $98.8 million from the U.S. and Canada and $433.2 million from 63 international territories this weekend. The record was previously held by Star Wars: The Force Awakens with $529 million. This is also the all-time biggest international weekend by a large margin, beating the previous record holder Jurassic World ($316.7 million).

The Fate of the Furious elevated Universal’s international box office past $1 billion on Friday. Universal is the second studio to reach this milestone in 2017. It is Universal’s 11th year in a row grossing $1 billion in international box office and this is the second fastest getting there after 2015.

The film opened No. 1 in every territory and scored all-time opening weekend records in 19 territories. They are Argentina, Colombia, Egypt, Estonia, India, Indonesia, Israel, Lebanon, Malaysia, Middle East, Pakistan, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, South Africa, U.A.E., Uruguay, and Venezuela.

The Fate of the Furious is Universal’s highest-grossing opening weekend of all time in 27 territories. They are the above 19 territories plus Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, China, Denmark, Ecuador, Israel, and Mexico.

It is the biggest opening weekend of the Fast & Furious franchise in 36 territories. They are the above territories plus Croatia, Czech Republic, Hong Kong, Iceland, Korea, Lithuania, Slovakia, Ukraine and the U.K. and Ireland.

China grossed an amazing $192.1 million, making The Fate of the Furious the biggest three-day opening weekend of all-time and the biggest Hollywood opening of all-time there. It is the second-biggest opening weekend of all films, all-time behind local title The Mermaid (which included four full days of previews over Chinese New Year).

Other box office results include: Mexico $17.7M; U.K. and Ireland $17.5M; Russia $14.2M; Germany $13.6M; Brazil $12.8M; India $10.7M; Korea $10.6M; Middle East Combined $9.9M; Australia $9.5M; Taiwan $9.3M; France $9.2M; Argentina $9M; Indonesia $8.5M; Italy $6.7M; Malaysia $6.3M; Spain $6.1M; Colombia $4.9M; Thailand $4.9M; and Panama $4.8M.

The Fate of the Furious opened bigger than all the previous Fast & Furious films. Internationally, in its first weekend, it beat the lifetime totals of The Fast and the Furious ($62.9M); 2 Fast 2 Furious ($109M); The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift ($96M) and Fast & Furious ($208M) and Furious 5 ($401.3M). The Fate of the Furious marks the second-highest domestic opening in the series’ 16-year history, spanning eight titles, behind only 2015’s Furious 7, which earned $147.2 million its first weekend.

IMAX generated an outstanding $22.6 million on 681 international IMAX screens (this gross is included in the above international total). This is the second-biggest IMAX opening internationally behind Jurassic World ($23.2 million).

There are four more territories to open: Serbia & Montenegro on April 20; Poland on April 21; Romania on April 21 and Japan on April 28.

The F. Gary Gray-directed The Fate of the Furious stars Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky, Kurt Russell, Scott Eastwood, Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren.

