Simon Curtis’ A.A. Milne biopic Goodbye Christopher Robin arrives this fall

Goodbye Christopher Robin, the upcoming biopic of Winnie the Pooh creator A. A. Milne, is now set for a November 10 release through Fox Searchlight Pictures. The film stars Domhnall Gleeson as Milne and Margot Robbie as the author’s wife, Daphne.

RELATED: Marian: Margot Robbie to Headline Sony Robin Hood Film

Directed by Simon Curtis (Woman in Gold, My Week with Marilyn), Goodbye Christopher Robin offers a rare glimpse into the relationship between the beloved children’s author and his son, Christopher Robin, whose toys inspired the magical world of Winnie the Pooh. Along with his mother Daphne, and his nanny Olive, Christopher Robin and his family are swept up in the international success of the books; the enchanting tales bringing hope and comfort to England after the First World War. But with the eyes of the world on Christopher Robin, what will the cost be to the family?

Written by Frank Cottrell Boyce (Millions) and Simon Vaughan (War and Peace), Goodbye Christopher Robin is being produced by Damian Jones (Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie, The Lady in the Van) and Steve Christian (Belle).

Goodbye Christopher Robin‘s November release puts the biopic out during the start of awards season. That Friday is a busy one on for big-screen releases, however. The same day sees the release of 20th Century Fox’s Red Sparrow (a spy thriller that reteams the director with The Hunger Games‘ Jennifer Lawrence), Sony Pictures Animation’s nativity tale The Star, and the Paramount Pictures comedy sequel Daddy’s Home 2.

Does Goodbye Christopher Robin sound like a film that you’re going to want to check out on the big screen? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

(Photo Credit: Dominic Chan / Judy Eddy / WENN.com)