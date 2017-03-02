Transformers Bumblebee spinoff adds director Travis Knight

A director has been found for the upcoming Transformers Bumblebee spinoff. Travis Knight who directed the Oscar-nominated stop-motion film Kubo and the Two Strings for the animation studio LAIKA is taking the helm, according to Deadline. Kubo and the Two Strings marked Knight first feature as a director. He’s also the President and CEO of LAIKA, which is known for stop-motion animated films like Coraline, ParaNorman, and The Boxtrolls,

Speaking on an investor conference call for Toy Fair in 2016, Tom Warner, the Transformers franchise leader for Hasbro, revealed the spinoff.“This summer we worked closely with a talented team of A-list screenwriters to map out the future of the Transformers cinematic universe, and as Brian announced earlier, things kick off in a major way in 2017 with the release of Transformers 5 in June. And we’re working on a spin-off movie centered around Bumblebee for 2018 and the next chapter for 2019.” The film is currently slated for June 8, 2018.

Bumblebee has been a fan favorite since he was first introduced. He transforms from a Volkswagen Beetle in the earlier versions of the character. In the Transformers Cinematic Universe, he transforms into a Chevrolet Camaro. The character will next appear in the upcoming film Transformers: The Last Knight starring Mark Wahlberg, Jerrod Carmichael, Isabela Moner, Josh Duhamel, Anthony Hopkins, Laura Haddock, Santiago Cabrera, Liam Garrigan and Stanley Tucci. The film opens on June 23, 2017.

Christina Hodson, Lorezo Di Bonaventura, Michael Bay and Steven Spielberg are producing Transformers Bumblebee with Brian Holdner and Stephen Davis.