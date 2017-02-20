Wonder Woman gets a new Empire Cover, plus villain revealed?

A new report from Batman-News sheds light on the upcoming Wonder Woman movie and its central villain. It has long been rumored that the villain Ares was secretly pulling the strings in the upcoming film, and now the report claims that Harry Potter star David Thewlis will star as the villain, employing a mix of CGI and practical effects to bring the god of war to life. Photos of what the villain will look like in the film (albeit in toy form) have debuted online from this weekend’s Toy Fair, which you can find by clicking here.

In other Wonder Woman news, SuperHeroHype Forums member brandeezy89 posted the subscriber’s cover for Empire magazine featuring the title hero, which you can find below!

Wonder Woman stars Gal Gadot (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), Chris Pine (Star Trek), Robin Wright (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Netflix’s House of Cards), Danny Huston (Clash of the Titans, X-Men Origins: Wolverine), Ewen Bremner (Exodus: Gods and Kings, Snowpiercer), Saïd Taghmaoui (American Hustle), Elena Anaya (The Skin I Live In), Connie Nielsen (Gladiator, Nymphomaniac: Vol. I) and Lucy Davis (Shaun of the Dead).

The film is being produced by Charles Roven, Zack Snyder and Deborah Snyder, with Richard Suckle, Stephen Jones, Wesley Coller, Geoff Johns and Rebecca Roven serving as executive producers.

Wonder Woman opens in theaters on June 2, 2017. It will be the fourth film in the newly-launched DC Cinematic Universe, following 2013’s Man of Steel and this year’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad. It will be followed in 2017 on November 17 with the highly-anticipated Justice League movie.