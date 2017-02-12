2017 BAFTA Awards winners announced

At tonight’s EE British Academy Film Awards, La La Land was named Best Film, with Damien Chazelle winning Director and Emma Stone receiving the award for Leading Actress. Linus Sandgren won for Cinematography and Justin Hurwitz won Original Music.

Casey Affleck won Leading Actor for his role in Manchester by the Sea, which also earned its writer/director Kenneth Lonergan the award for Original Screenplay.

Supporting Actor went to Dev Patel for Lion, for which Luke Davies won Adapted Screenplay. Supporting Actress went to Viola Davis for her role in Fences. All four actors are first-time BAFTA winners.

Outstanding British Film was won by I, Daniel Blake, directed by Ken Loach.

The ceremony was hosted for a 12th year by Stephen Fry and held at London’s Royal Albert Hall, and featured performances by Cirque du Soleil and Sheku Kanneh-Mason, winner of the BBC Young Musician 2016.

Ava DuVernay’s film, exploring race in the US criminal justice system, 13th, won the award for Documentary. Kubo and the Two Strings took the award for Animated Film, and Film Not in the English Language was won by Hungarian holocaust drama, Son of Saul.

Arrival received the award for Sound, Hacksaw Ridge won for Editing, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them collected the BAFTA for Production Design, Florence Foster Jenkins took the award for Make Up and Hair, Jackie won Costume Design and The Jungle Book received the BAFTA for Special Visual Effects.

Writer/director Babak Anvari and producers Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill and Lucan Toh received the award for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer for Under the Shadow.

Home won the British Short Film award, while the BAFTA for British Short Animation was won by A Love Story.

The EE Rising Star Award, voted for by the public, went to Tom Holland.

The Special Award for Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema was presented to film distributor and exhibitor Curzon for its work in bringing art house and foreign language cinema to British audiences.

Nathan Lane, Simon Pegg and HRH The Duke of Cambridge, President of BAFTA, presented the Academy’s highest honour, the Fellowship, to writer, director, actor and producer Mel Brooks.