Sony Pictures Classics acquires Brigsby Bear

Sony Pictures Classics has announced today they have acquired the worldwide rights to Dave McCary’s film Brigsby Bear, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last week.

Starring Kyle Mooney (Saturday Night Live, Hello Ladies), Claire Danes (Homeland), Mark Hamill (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Greg Kinnear (Little Miss Sunshine), Matt Walsh (Office Christmas Party, Comedy Bang! Bang!) and Michaela Watkins (Casual, Enough Said), the film was produced by The Lonely Island (Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping), Lord Miller (The LEGO Movie, 21 Jump Street), 3311 productions (In a World…, the upcoming Table 19), along with YL Pictures. The film is written by Kevin Costello and Kyle Mooney and directed by Dave McCary.

Brigsby Bear is a children’s TV show produced for an audience of one, James (Mooney). When the show abruptly ends, James’ life changes forever and he sets out to finish the story himself.

“This is a special film made by old and new friends, but today we’re excited to announce that Sony Pictures Classics have become our actual best friends. All of our old best friends have been demoted to regular friends. They are fine, but they never bought movies from us like our new best friends do (sorry Tyler and Adam). To our best friends at SPC, thank you for your incredible enthusiasm and connection to this story. We can’t wait to share it with the world,” said Director McCary and Writers Costello and Mooney.

“Humorous, dark, fantastical, fun, a work of awesome sincerity. It is impossible to put into words the freshness of Brigsby Bear. The movie is a wonder and it is a privilege to bring it into the world that will embrace it big time,” added Sony Pictures Classics.

Brigsby Bear will have a summer release.