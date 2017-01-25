Minions 2 and Sing 2 announced, Pets 2 pushed back a year

Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures today announced that Minions 2 will arrive in theaters on Friday, July 3, 2020 and Sing 2 is coming on Friday, December 25, 2020. The Secret Life of Pets 2, meanwhile, has been pushed back from July 13, 2018 to Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 will follow the 2016 blockbuster about the lives our pets lead after we leave for work or school each day. Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and his longtime collaborator Janet Healy will produce the sequel. The Secret Life of Pets 2 will see the return of writer Brian Lynch (Minions) and once again be directed by Chris Renaud (Despicable Me series, Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax). The first Secret Life of Pets grossed $875.5 million worldwide.

Minions earned $1.159 billion globally in 2015 and is still 11th on the all-time worldwide blockbuster list. In the film, Minions have served (and accidentally eliminated) history’s most despicable villains. After their latest explosive mistake leaves them without an evil leader, the Minions fall into a deep depression. With the tribe on the brink of collapse, three unlikely heroes—Kevin, Stuart, and Bob—embark on a journey to find a new big boss. When their quest leads them to their next potential master, Scarlet Overkill (Academy Award winner Sandra Bullock), our three heroes must face their biggest challenge yet: saving all of Minionkind… from annihilation.

Sing, which features the voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson, John C. Reilly, Taron Egerton and Tori Kelly, has earned $429.8 million worldwide. Set in a world like ours but entirely inhabited by animals, Sing stars Buster Moon (Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey), a dapper Koala who presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. Buster is an eternal optimist—okay, maybe a bit of a scoundrel—who loves his theater above all and will do anything to preserve it. Now facing the crumbling of his life’s ambition, he has one final chance to restore his fading jewel to its former glory by producing the world’s greatest singing competition.