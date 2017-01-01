New Cars 3 trailer coming on January 9

During yesterday’s college football playoff games, Disney•Pixar teased that a new Cars 3 trailer will air during the college football national championship game between Alabama and Clemson on Monday, January 9 on ESPN at 8 pm/ET. You can watch a recorded tease for the new Cars 3 trailer below.

Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician, Cruz Ramirez, with her own plan to win, plus inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet and a few unexpected turns. Proving that #95 isn’t through yet will test the heart of a champion on Piston Cup Racing’s biggest stage!

Disney•Pixar‘s Cars 3 will feature the return of Owen Wilson as the voice of Lightning McQueen, along with Larry the Cable Guy as Mater, Bonnie Hunt as Sally Carrera, and Cheech Marin as Ramone.

Cars 3 is directed by Brian Fee (storyboard artist for Cars and Cars 2) and produced by Kevin Reher (A Bug’s Life, La Luna short). The film will race into theaters on June 16, 2017.

The first Cars, directed by John Lasseter, earned $461.9 million worldwide in 2006, and Cars 2 topped that with $559.8 million globally in 2011.