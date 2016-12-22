Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs picked up by Fox Searchlight

Fox Searchlight Pictures announced today it has acquired worldwide rights to Academy Award nominee Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs, which Indian Paintbrush is currently producing in London. This will be director Anderson’s second animated film – the first being the Academy Award-nominated Fantastic Mr. Fox. Set in Japan, Isle of Dogs follows a boy’s odyssey in search of his dog.

RELATED: Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs Reveals Cast, First Look

The voice cast includes F. Murray Abraham, Bob Balaban, Bud Cort, Bryan Cranston, Greta Gerwig, Jeff Goldblum, Akira Ito, Scarlett Johansson, Harvey Keitel, Bill Murray, Kunichi Nomura, Edward Norton, Yoko Ono, Koyu Rankin, Liev Schreiber, Tilda Swinton, Akira Takayama and Frank Wood. The film is anticipated to be released in 2018.

“Wes Anderson is one of the most talented filmmakers of his, or any other, generation. His ability to write smart and unconventional screenplays and then translate them into unique experiences on screen makes him not only a unique voice in film, but one who can truly bridge the gap between independent films and cross-over hits,” say Nancy Utley and Steve Gilula, Fox Searchlight Pictures Presidents. “We are thrilled to be going on a journey into the newest world from the distinctive imagination of Wes Anderson.”

Building upon the successful collaboration on The Grand Budapest Hotel, Anderson, Scott Rudin, Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson return as producers while Fox Searchlight Pictures will distribute the film in partnership with Indian Paintbrush.

Indian Paintbrush is a motion picture development, production and financing company based in Santa Monica. It has a long history with Wes Anderson with Isle of Dogs marking their fifth collaboration.

Fox Searchlight Pictures is a specialty film company that both finances and acquires motion pictures. It has its own marketing and distribution operations, and the films are distributed internationally by Twentieth Century Fox. Fox Searchlight Pictures is a unit of 21st Century Fox.